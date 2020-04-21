CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A long-term care facility in Chandler has seen 13 people die due to coronavirus complications.

The parent company of Pennington Gardens confirmed the numbers on Tuesday. Officials also said 28 residents have tested positive for the virus and are under quarantine. The health care workers at the community have also been infected, with nine of them testing positive for the coronavirus. Five have since recovered.

"We have had adequate PPE on hand and regularly provide employees training on its use. We continue to be proud of the efforts made by those team members that have dedicated, at risk to their own health, to caring for the residents," Amira T. Fahoum with Compass Living, which owns Pennington Gardens, said in a statement.

Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus were raised earlier this month at the facility near Pecos and Dobson roads. Family members had said the virus had run rampant inside and they couldn't get testing in the facility unless people were showing symptoms. That changed last week when Maricopa County expanded testing to include all employees and residents regardless of having symptoms.

The senior living community is in the 85224 zip code. According to numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been 65 confirmed cases in that area.