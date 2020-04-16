SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Brenda Laskoskie has been in business for decades and always planned to pass down her silk and fresh flower company to her daughter.

"Our business has provided for our family for 35 years," Laskoskie told 3 On Your Side.

But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, business at Dei-Zinz in Scottsdale dried up. Now Laskoskie is relying on a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program for her and her five employees.

The $349 billion PPP fund is part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, and is designed to help small business owners keep employees on the payroll, and cover expenses including rent. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the entire fund was depleted as of Thursday morning, and the agency is no longer accepting PPP applications.

Even before the money dried up, Laskoski says the process was frustrating. Despite a short loan application, and promises of almost immediate cash, the loan process has been complicated for many business owners. Laskoskie says she hit roadblocks when she applied for the PPP loan through her bank on the first morning it was available.

"They said, 'Sorry, we’re all loaned out of our money. Our money is all gone,'" Laskoskie said. "It almost appears as though some of the smaller businesses are getting left out."

Laskoski found another bank and applied again. While she's waiting to learn if she will receive a loan, other business owners are starting to see the money flow.

According to the Small Business Administration, more than a million PPP loans, totaling $248 billion were approved through Monday, April 13. The SBA also provided a state-by-state breakdown, which reveals 10,898 small businesses in Arizona were approved for PPP loans worth more than $3.5 billion.

Chris Camacho, the president of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council said the relief represents only a small fraction of businesses, and he said as PPP funding runs out, he is concerned many may not receive the lifeline they need.

"There are 571,000 small businesses in our state, so therefore there’s obviously still a significant need," Camacho said.

Business owners are also facing challenges with another type of loan, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, which is also administered through the SBA. Business owners were originally told they could apply for loans of up to $2 million. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said late last week, the SBA capped those loans at $15,000.

Now, according to the SBA's website, the agency is no longer accepting new applications for the EIDL program. Applications that were previously submitted will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, the SBA said.

"We need more resources plugged into both of these programs to ensure small businesses can stay afloat through this process and hopefully come out on the other side," Camacho said.

Laskoskie applied for the EIDL loan, too. It's been weeks, and so far, she hasn't heard a word about it.

"We don’t know what the future holds for us right now," she said. "We don’t know where we’ll be. There’s no guarantees on anything at the moment."

In a joint statement Wednesday night, U.S. Tresasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said the loan programs are saving millions of jobs.

"The high demand we have seen underscores the need for hardworking Americans to have access to relief as soon as possible. We want every eligible small business to participate and get the resources they need," they said.

Mnuchin has asked Congress to add an extra $250 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program.