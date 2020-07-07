PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Fire Department said Tuesday that 77 members have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Capt. Todd Keller said “about 62” of those are sworn; the rest are civilians. He also said 23 of those in uniform are back at work.
It’s not clear when those tests were performed or if they were tests for active virus or antibodies. It’s also not known how many members of the Phoenix Fire Department have been tested for the coronavirus. Keller said the Department does not provide the tests.
Late last week, Capt. Rob McDade said two members of the Department were hospitalized while 40 more were in quarantine after possible exposure. At the time, 51 sworn firefighters had tested positive for COVID-19.
He said two of PFD’s 58 stations have been deep cleaned, and ambulances used to transport COVID-19 patients are decontaminated from top to bottom.
“Our numbers grew exponentially. We had multiple members at one station, then a few days later, we had another rash of multiple members at another station,” he told Biana Whitney last week.
Firefighters are in a unique situation because not only do they work at the fire stations, but they also eat, sleep and live there. That setting makes it difficult to head off a contagion like the coronavirus.
McDade said the agency is committed to operating at full service and that they are continually evaluating their protocols as the number of COVID-19 cases increases.
Arizona is in the midst of a surge in coronavirus cases, crossing the 105,000 mark on Tuesday. The death toll statewide is approaching 2,000.
At the time same, the wait for tests and the results of those tests is increasing. That's putting a strain on the state's frontline workers.
"We’re looking at time lags of anywhere between three days and seven days and we’re telling them they cannot go back to work," Dr. Andrew Carroll told Arizona's Family Monday. "They cannot do activity during that time. ... We may have beds [for patients], but we really don’t have enough personnel to staff them."
According to the Phoenix Fire Department Facebook page, the agency employs nearly 2,000 people. More than 1,600 of those are sworn members. The rest are civilian support staff. The Department is one of the largest and busiest in the country.