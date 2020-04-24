NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) - A total of 11 Navajo Nation police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 as the tribal nation prepares for its third 57-hour weekend curfew in a row.

The announcement comes on the heels of a temporary medical center for COVID-19 positive patients neighboring the Navajo Nation, which finished construction this week. The new temporary COVID-19 medical center is located inside of a New Mexico high school gymnasium. Two additional facilities will open, including a facility in Chinle, Arizona, and another one in New Mexico.

"You don't want to end up here," President Jonathan Nez said. "I guarantee you don't want to be away from your family for a very long time."

The facility was built with the help of the Navajo Nation, the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Guard.

The Chinle location is expected to be completed in the upcoming weeks.

As construction continues there, the Navajo Nation will continue to tighten restrictions to keep its people safe during this crisis.

Navajo Nation issues public health emergency order requiring masks be worn Navajo Nation's president and vice president announced a public health emergency order on Friday that would require protective masks for all residents to be worn in public to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

"[If you] want to go off the nation, be prepared to wait for a very long time," President Nez said. "You might as well stay local."