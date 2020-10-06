CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Cave Creek Unified School District confirmed Tuesday morning that 100 students at Cactus Shadows High School are now in quarantine.
The school has had at least five cases of students with coronavirus. Two of those cases were football players, causing 50 players to quarantine at the end of September.
It's not clear whether the additional students are quarantining because of another case or because of contact tracing.
The amount of cases at the school have met the county's criteria for an "outbreak." The county's criteria states there is an outbreak if there are two or more laboratory confirmed cases in students, children in care, residents or staff who do not share a household within the same 14-day period.