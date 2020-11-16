Maricopa County serosurvey

About 1 in 10 people in Maricopa County have the antibodies for the coroanvirus.

 (Source: Maricopa County)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data from Maricopa County says 10.7% of the population has had COVID-19. That means about 470,000 people in the county have caught the virus since the pandemic began in March.

The numbers come from an 11-day serosurvey, which tests volunteer's blood for coronavirus antibodies. So if the volunteer had the antibodies, that means they had COVID-19. Researchers from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, Arizona State University and the Mayo Clinic collected samples from 260 people in 169 homes randomly in mid-September. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the researches a list of 29 communities that would represent the entire county.

Marcy Flanagan, executive director of MCDPH, said the 11% number is far too low for herd immunity, which is when the virus can't spread effectively.

"We estimate that somewhere between 40% and 80% of the population would need to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to reach herd immunity," said Flanagan in a statement.

Researchers also found that for every case reported to health officials, three to four cases were not reported up to mid-September when the serosurvey was conducted. They also believe the number of actual infections is likely higher than the number of people who are being tested for COVID-19.

Officials urge everyone to wear masks correctly, practice social distancing, wash their hands and avoid large groups of people to slow the spread.

 

