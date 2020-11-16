PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data from Maricopa County says 10.7% of the population has had COVID-19. That means about 470,000 people in the county have caught the virus since the pandemic began in March.

The numbers come from an 11-day serosurvey, which tests volunteer's blood for coronavirus antibodies. So if the volunteer had the antibodies, that means they had COVID-19. Researchers from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, Arizona State University and the Mayo Clinic collected samples from 260 people in 169 homes randomly in mid-September. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the researches a list of 29 communities that would represent the entire county.

Maricopa County will be offering free antibody testing in dozens of zip codes The goal is to use serology testing to estimate the total number of people in the county who have been infected with the virus.

Marcy Flanagan, executive director of MCDPH, said the 11% number is far too low for herd immunity, which is when the virus can't spread effectively.

"We estimate that somewhere between 40% and 80% of the population would need to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to reach herd immunity," said Flanagan in a statement.

Researchers also found that for every case reported to health officials, three to four cases were not reported up to mid-September when the serosurvey was conducted. They also believe the number of actual infections is likely higher than the number of people who are being tested for COVID-19.

Officials urge everyone to wear masks correctly, practice social distancing, wash their hands and avoid large groups of people to slow the spread.