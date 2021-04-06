PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – One-third of Arizona’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Arizona Department of health services reported today. It’s a huge milestone – 1 in 3 people partially vaccinated in not quite four months.
- 2,371,894 people have had at least one shot
- 33.0% people are fully vaccinated
- 1,492,999 vaccine doses administered
Looking at Arizona's vaccination numbers as compared to the rest of the country, we were running on the low end of the middle, as of Sunday, April 4, before we hit that 33% milestone. According to The Associated Press, individual states have between 24% and almost 41% of their populations at least partially vaccinated.
Back to the beginning
Arizona received its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to get FDA approval for emergency use, on Dec. 14. A World War II veteran at the Phoenix VA was the first Arizonan to get the vaccine the next day. The official rollout of Arizona’s vaccine distribution plan, which was months in the making, started a few days later, with health care workers first in line.
Since then, the FDA has approved two more vaccines for emergency use. Like the Pfizer version, the Moderna vaccine requires two doses, while Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) has developed a one-shot vaccine. The "one and done" aspect of the J&J vaccine has proved to be an attractive option for many. People are actively searching out locations that offer it.
A 24/7 mass vaccination site that was set up at State Farm Stadium was one of the first of its kind in the country. Up until early Sunday morning, it had run continuously since Jan. 11. Just this week, it switched to overnight operations only -- 5 p.m.-9 a.m. -- to avoid having workers and volunteers out in the ever-increasing temperatures that herald the approach of another sizzling Arizona summer. The site will close on Friday. April 23. A new operation will open down the street inside the air-conditioned Gila River Arena that same morning.
In another first, Arizona opened an indoor drive-thru vaccination site in east Mesa. The massive Dexcom facility near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Power Road expected to be open daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., through the end of June. ADHS tweeted a photo of the setup Sunday morning.
No vaccines for kids 15 and younger
Although a large chunk of Arizona’s population is now somewhat protected, another group is not eligible for any of the vaccines yet. Pfizer is approved for those 16 and older; Moderna and J&J are good for those 18 and over. That means roughly 1.4 million Arizonans – those 15 and younger – cannot be vaccinated. That’s about 20% of the state’s total population.
Studies to determine efficacy in children and pregnant women. Pfizer said its trials show its vaccine is effective in kids as young as 12.
Long-term protection?
While all three vaccines have proved effective at preventing serious disease, it’s not clear how long the immunity benefits last. Earlier this week, Pfizer said it was seeing solid results at least six months after the second dose was administered.
Health experts have said since early in the pandemic that any vaccine for COVID-19 would likely be like the annual flu vaccine and not offer “permanent” protection.
3 On Your Side's Susan Campbell asked Teri Lukin, MS, FNP-BC, NC-BC about the possibility of needing boosters down the road.
"It's very unlikely that it's going to be two [shots] and done," Lukin explained. "There probably will need to be boosters."
But that's not a certainty. Lukin said it's possible that the virus that causes COVID-19 will "fade away" when we reach and it has no place to spread. the threshold for herd immunity varies among viruses, but for the coronavirus, experts estimate that it's about 80% of the population who have either been vaccinated or have developed antibodies from having COVID-19.
"It's not a given that we'll be needing to get boosters, but it is likely there will be repeated vaccines," Lukin said. "It's just too early to tell how often and how many."
Rocky rollout
The patient portal ADHS set up to schedule vaccine appointments was plagued with problems resulting from the massive demand. The agency has made numerous improvements along the way, but at this point, appointments book up quickly. Batches of appointments for the following week are released every Friday at 11 a.m. In addition, appointments come available throughout the day every day when somebody cancels or simply does not show up.
While scheduling has been difficult for many, the drive-through process at the mass vaccination runs quite smoothly for the most part. There have been instances of long waits at State Farm Stadium caused by people who showed up without an appointment.
Arizona's initial rollout plan called for a phased approach that, after health care workers, prioritized older Arizonans, specifically those with underlying health conditions that make COVID-19 especially dangerous. ADHS shifted to making vaccine available based on age, and then, near the end of March, it opened availability at state-run vaccination sites to everyone 16 and older. Maricopa County quickly followed suit.
