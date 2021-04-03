PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Different groups came together on Saturday to vaccinate a thousand people in a west Phoenix community hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Equality Health Foundation teamed up with Herozona Foundation, Walgreen's and more for the walk-through event at Issac Middle School at 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. Patients didn't need a car to go through the vaccination process. It was also inside, which was nice with the above-average temperatures. Patients received the Johnson and Johnson dose, which only requires one shot so there's no need to come back for a second one. It's easier to store than Pfizer or Moderna.
"I feel a big sigh of relief is happening. The more people we vaccine the more I feel the weight is being lifted and it feels so good," said Stephanie OOhs with Walgreen's.
There were also COVID-19 tests and food boxes for families. Organizers say the event was part of an effort to bring COVID-19 testing and vaccines to underserved communities in south and west Phoenix that often have frontline workers who have been devastated by the pandemic.
"It's important we create fair and equitable distribution to communities that have been hardest so that they're able to get protected, protect themselves and their families, their community. This is home we're going to get to community-wide immunity together," said Tomas Leon, interim CEO of the Equality Health Foundation.
He also encourages people to share their stories as to why they got the vaccine.
"Why is it important? Share it with your neighbors, your friends, your family, your coworkers. This is how we're going to educate the community that the vaccine is safe, it's effective and it's free," said Leon.
Equality Health's next vaccination event is on April 10 at South Mountain Community College. It'll have another 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses and will be inside with the walk-through model so no car required. For more information, head to equalityhealthfoundation.org.