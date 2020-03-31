Coronavirus in Arizona
HOTLINE NUMBER: Call 211 for the most current information from the state of Arizona.
- Gov. Ducey issues stay-at-home order for Arizonans with exception of essential services
- Arizona now reporting 24 deaths, 1,289 cases of coronavirus statewide
- Gov. Ducey announced new steps to protect families, small businesses from foreclosure
- Gov. Ducey announces schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year.
- President Trump extends social distancing guidelines through the end of April.
- Class action lawsuit filed against Arizona Board of Regents for displacement of students amid COVID-19.
- Arizona Division of Emergency Management Director Wendy Smith-Reeve resigns amid coronavirus outbreak.
- Phoenix-area food banks in need of donations
- How the coronavirus is affecting Arizona courts
- These child care services remain open for parents who must go to work
- LIST: Food pantries outside of Valley that can help those in need
- Help for Arizona workers facing unemployment amid coronavirus pandemic
- Arizona phone, utility companies suspend disconnects, late fees amid coronavirus
- Online learning resources for parents who are now homeschooling their kids
- FDA alerts consumers about unauthorized, fraudulent COVID-19 test kits
- 11 organizations providing help to seniors amid coronavirus outbreak
- 100+ food banks, pantries for Phoenix-area residents in need
- 36 Phoenix-area school districts offering meals during coronavirus closures
- Gov. Ducey announces new 211 coronavirus hotline
"There's no way we can safely do our job."
Right now, the Navajo Nation has the greatest need in the whole state.
A Valley doctor who works directly with coronavirus patients made a video hoping to rally fe…
"We're mobile," said Kloster. "Restaurants can't go to where the people are."
On Tuesday, the City of Phoenix joined many other Valley cities in closing down playgrounds …
It seems like the news nowadays is all about the coronavirus and all the crazy havoc it has …
On Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m., broadcasters from across Arizona will join Gov. Doug Ducey …
Walmart added to its worker safety policies Tuesday as protections for retail and grocery st…
The Navajo Nation confirmed late Tuesday night an additional case of a tribal member in Apac…
Homeowners will not face foreclosure or eviction in Arizona for at least two months, accordi…
"It is a brand new law, and health care providers are juggling all kinds of emergencies, so …
"In the face of crisis, we are seeing increasing levels of depression, isolation, and anxiet…
The City of Peoria wants small business owners impacted by COVID-19 to know they don’t have …
University of Arizona medical students who want to join the front lines of the fight against…
Nurses in Arizona are getting laid off as specialty clinics have been canceling elective sur…
Governor Ducey put the Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services in charge of th…
- The world's largest coronavirus lockdown is having a dramatic impact on pollution in India
- Legendary jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney dies of complications from coronavirus
- Balloon artist spreads positivity in her neighborhood during coronavirus pandemic
- Here are the states restricting travel from within the US
- Calls mount to close Grand Canyon after resident gets virus
- Teddy bear hunts unite neighborhoods during coronavirus pandemic
- Volunteers on horseback deliver groceries to elderly at senior living center
- From cupcakes to candles, you can now find Dr. Anthony Fauci's face on everything
