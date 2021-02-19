TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Experts say poetry can be medicine for the mind. That is why a group of Arizona State University English professors is using it to try and help health care workers destress.
ASU English professor Mark Lussier is one of the researchers behind "Equipment for Living." It is a series of videos where professors read their favorite poems for healthcare workers. Lussier said poetry can be a healing tool and hopes the videos bring comfort to those on the front-lines.
"When it is read, those rhythms actually intersect the rhythms in our minds and bodies, so there is a whole holistic experience," said Lussier.
The videos are being shared at HonorHealth hospitals. It's a moment for healthcare workers to decompress after long shifts.
"For them to just take a moment of stepping back, calming down, being mindful, moving their minds, their thoughts, and feelings away from all the stress they are facing," said Jonathan Bate, an ASU English professor featured in one of the videos.