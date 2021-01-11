PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County began vaccine distribution for people in group Phase 1B Monday morning, but less than half an hour after registration opened, the site was having issues.

The state's website opened registration at 6 a.m. Monday. Maricopa County Public Health department tweeted at 6:18 a.m. asking people to wait until 6:40 a.m. to register to give the site time to catch up. As of 7:30 a.m. there are still issues with the website and people report not being able to schedule an appointment. The county also said that they increased their server capacity last week in preparation for today's registration launch but demand has now surpassed their capacity.

⚠️ The COVID-19 vaccine page is overwhelmed with people. Please do not try to access the site until after 6:40am. — Public Health (@Maricopahealth) January 11, 2021

This all comes as State Farm Stadium has transformed into a massive, 24/7 vaccination site with the goal to vaccinate 6,000 Arizonans a day. Those seeking a vaccination must register for an appointment on the overloaded website. Arizona Department of Health Services says registration for appointments at State Farm Stadium begin at 9 a.m.

Former Arizona Governor, Jan Brewer even tweeted about trying to get through on the website this morning and having issues.

Amen! Been trying to get registered since 6am and its been impossible. What a failure! https://t.co/FWQR6Spzq4 — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) January 11, 2021

Maricopa County's website says people should try to search for appointments based on date, rather than location. Another option may be to wait until 9 a.m. to register for vaccination at State Farm Stadium as they are able to accommodate more people.

If you have issues, you can call ADHS at 602-542-1000.

Arizona's Family has reached out to the Arizona Department of Health Services and Maricopa County about issues with the website and any other tips on getting through.

