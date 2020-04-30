SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- While Gov. Doug Ducey is extending his stay-at-home order, retail businesses can start to open back up next week with some restrictions. But one Arizona chain has decided to open this Friday.

Gov. Doug Ducey extends stay-at-home order through May 15 "We are going to return to physical health and economic health the Arizona way," he said.

From the start of the shutdown, My Sister’s Closet consignment shop could have kept its doors open. "We are technically a pawn broker; we buy a pawn broker’s license every year," said CEO and founder Ann Siner.

But, they decided to close. “I felt like it was the socially responsible thing to do, even though it was terribly painful,” she said.

In one month, the store was forced to lay off 170 of its 200 employees between its Arizona and California locations, and that didn’t sit well with Siner. “All these other businesses are open, including Goodwill. Why can’t My Sister’s Closet be open?” asked Siner

Once the Governor gave the order that retail could start opening back up next week, Siner decided to reopen her Arizona stores even sooner, this Friday, with a soft opening Thursday. "We’ve wiped everything down; we are constantly cleaning,” said Siner.

Already customers are trickling in. “I try to be safe at it and keep my distance, but I had to get out for a little bit,” said one customer.

Siner is personally overseeing all the store's safety protocols, including allowing only 10 customers at a time inside and requiring everyone to wear face masks. "We are trying to set our own standards to keep our customers safe,” said Siner. Fitting rooms will remain closed.