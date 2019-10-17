PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman who was arrested on adoption fraud charges, along with Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, appeared in court Thursday morning.
Lynwood Jennet was indicted on Oct. 8 and faces 32 counts of forgery, fraudulent schemes, conspiracy, and theft.
She plead not guilty to charges on Thursday morning.
Officials say Jennet was working with Petersen to coordinate and care for women from the Marshall Islands while they were adopting out their children.
According to court paperwork, Jennet lived in the same condominium complex where eight pregnant Marshallese woman were discovered.
Right next door lived Jennet's adult son who spoke to Arizona's Family about the adoption operation.
"How many girls get pregnant without any help, without any father being there, you know? I think this thing was kind of helping, on my behalf of it, was helping a lot of girls," he said.
Jennet is still in jail and being held on a $250,000 bond.
Petersen, meanwhile, is now in federal custody and will be transported to Arkansas where he faces additional charges. His arraignment in Arizona court has been set to Nov. 5