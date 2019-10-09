MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Paul Petersen was arrested on adoption fraud charges, Tuesday, along with a woman named Lynwood Jennet.
Now we're learning more about her.
According to court paperwork, Jennet lived in the same condo complex where the eight pregnant women were discovered.
Right next door lives Jennet's adult son.
He wouldn't tell us his name, but he has this to say when Arizona's Family asked him about the adoption operation.
"How many girls get pregnant without any help, without any father being there, you know? I think this thing was kind of helping, on my behalf of it, was helping a lot of girls," he said.
He also would not share how many women came and went through the house.
But neighbors say it was odd to see so many pregnant women around, but never any babies.
"I guess when they had [the babies], they wouldn't come back. They just wouldn't be around, and before you know it, the house got empty. We'd say, 'Where's all the babies these girls had?' It's kind of weird having girls pregnant and then seeing no newborns anywhere," said one neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.
Officials say Jennet was working with Petersen to coordinate and care for the Marshallese women until she was arrested Tuesday night.
"I'm very concerned about [the women] because I feel they are very much the victims in this. They weren't trying to harm anybody,"
Like Petersen, Jennet is now facing 32 counts of forgery, fraudulent schemes, conspiracy, and theft.
She is still in jail, held on a $250,000 bond.
