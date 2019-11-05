PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Suspended Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning on charges related to an alleged adoption fraud scheme.
According to his attorney, Petersen will plead not guilty during his arraignment at 8:30 a.m.
[RELATED: County Assessor Paul Petersen pleads not guilty to federal charges in Arkansas]
Petersen is accused of running a human smuggling scheme involving pregnant women from the Marshall Islands who were brought to the U.S. to give birth for adoptions.
[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Adoption fraud investigation]
The women were crammed into homes owned or rented by Petersen, sometimes with little to no prenatal care, authorities have said in court documents.
The paperwork indicates Petersen has been involved in adoptions with Marshallese babies as far back as 2005.
[READ MORE: Embattled Assessor Paul Petersen back in Phoenix area after federal custody release]
Petersen faces dozens of charges in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas related to the alleged human smuggling operation.
Petersen pleaded not guilty to his Arkansas charges that he helped run the illegal adoption scheme. He was then released from federal custody after posting a $100,000 bond.
[RELATED: County Assessor Paul Petersen suspended following arrest in adoption fraud ring]
The same week, Petersen was suspended by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in an unprecedented step. He will be suspended for the next four months and they appointed a replacement to run his elected office. Petersen has until Nov. 7 to appeal the suspension, but the chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said last week that he doesn't see any reason to life the suspension.
[RELATED: Superior Court finds six more pending adoptions through Paul Petersen]
Petersen was appointed to the position of county assessor in 2013, won a special election in 2014, and was re-elected in 2016. The county assessor is in charge of property valuation.