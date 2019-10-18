PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Will he stay or will he go?
For the second time this week the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors met privately with their attorneys about booting the embattled Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen from office.
Authorities arrested Petersen two weeks ago on charges related to an international adoption ring.
Petersen remains in federal custody and refuses to step down despite pressure from the board.
Because he is an elected official there has been doubt that the five member board could remove him from office.
But after meeting with the newly appointed county attorney Friday, Chairman Bill Gates sounded confident they could take steps to suspend Petersen.
"There is an Arizona statute that provides the Board of Supervisors the authority to suspend the treasurer and the assessor, that's a fact.'
Petersen's new attorney, Kurt Altman, said his client has no intention of resigning from his post that pays an annual salary of $76,600.
"To our knowledge there is no statutory on Constitutional authority by which the County Board of Supervisors may unilaterally decide to 'fire' an elected official," Altman said in a statement.
Altman also said Petersen is still innocent until proven guilty and that, "to date there is no proof of anything."