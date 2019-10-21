PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - County leaders can't kick him out, so it might come down to the Legislature.
Two weeks after the arrest of Paul Petersen, the Maricopa County assessor accused of participating in an international adoption scheme, he remains in office.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has called on him to resign and sought legal advice on ways to remove him from office.
What they found is state law gives them few options to expel an elected county official.
So for now, Petersen keeps his office while he sits in a jail cell.
Petersen's attorney said his client has no plans to quit since he has not been convicted of any crimes.
On Monday, a state lawmaker said the legislators may have to jump into the drama when they return to the Capitol in January.
Rep. Reginald Bolding, a Democrat from Phoenix, said there should be a law that allows the county to expel an elected official who can't perform the duties of their office.
"The state Legislature, we can hold each other accountable. The Board of Supervisors should have a process where they can hold other County officials responsible," Bolding said.