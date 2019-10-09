PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Arizona’s family spoke exclusively with some of the families who worked with Paul Petersen during their adoptions. There are really three groups of victims in a case like this – the children who were adopted, the birth mothers, and the adoptive families.
Two adoptive families we spoke with via FaceTime both say they started to notice that things didn’t seem right.
“He was actually a really good attorney, which is the really sad part about this,” said one mother from Georgia. “I think greed is what destroyed him."
She and her family were in Arizona when they first got referred to Paul Petersen. They asked about his adoption services, and his first contact back to them was that a baby had already been born in Utah, and the mother was ready to place him with a family.
“A lot of my friends raved about him. And then him being county assessor, trusted him. I thought that there's no way that this guy is not legitimate," she said.
They paid Petersen $32,000 -- one half at a time -- and the adoption went through and was finalized. But about a year after the boy was born, the adoptive family got hospital bills for the birth mother’s delivery – which happened before she even knew the adoptive family. That was the first red flag. Though insurance ended up covering the hospital bill, finding out about the fraud indictments Tuesday was devastating for the family.
“We didn't know. If we knew, we honestly would not have adopted our son,” she said.
As heartbreaking as that is, they still have their son. But it wasn’t the same story for a couple near St. George, Utah, who says they began the adoption process with Petersen in Utah, Arizona, and Arkansas -- the three states in which he's been indicted.
Twice the baby was placed with a different family, and another baby died in the NICU. They had been at his bedside for 3 months, but never got to become his legal parents and they still ended up paying for his burial.
“When he pulled the match he turned into a different human being with nasty emails and accusing me of going behind his back, talking about how trust is the most important thing and without trust he couldn’t work with me,” she said.
The Georgia mother says this case puts an unfair stain on the adoption community.
"This is beyond birth moms, expectant moms, adoptive parents -- this is not about us. My son is going to grow up one day and he's going to read these stories and people are gonna ask him these tough questions -- ya know, did your parents steal you? Did your mom give you up?"
Now she's hoping Petersen serves time, but that still won't fix all the problems.