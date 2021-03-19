PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen has been sentenced to serve 5 years in an Arizona prison, on top of his federal sentence for running an adoption scheme.

The ruling comes after a federal judge in Arkansas sentenced Petersen to 6 years in prison, including 3 years of supervised release and a $100,000 fine. Petersen is scheduled to receive his third sentence Monday in Utah.

Petersen was accused in a scheme involving pregnant women from the Marshall Islands who were brought to the U.S. to give birth. Their babies were adopted by American couples. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich tweeted the adoption scheme was unlawfully paid for by Arizona taxpayers.

— Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) March 19, 2021

Petersen faced charges in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah, including human smuggling, sale of a child, fraud, forgery and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors have said that Petersen defrauded state courts, violated an international adoption compact, and took advantage of mothers and adoptive families for his own profit.

Petersen, a Republican who served as metro Phoenix’s assessor for six years and worked as an adoption attorney, was accused of running a scheme in which birth mothers had their passports taken to keep them from leaving the United States. The birth mothers were threatened with arrest if they tried to back out of adoptions.