PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The saga at the Maricopa County Assessor's Office continues.
The current assessor, Paul Petersen, remains in federal custody after his arrest on fraud and human smuggling charges earlier this month.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Paul D. Petersen charged adoptive families $35K in fraud scheme, investigators say]
[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Adoption fraud investigation]
Now a familiar face to those inside Arizona politics is running to take his job in 2020.
Rodney Glassman filed paperwork with county election officials Friday to officially kick off his campaign.
Glassman, a former Tucson councilman, was running for a seat on the Arizona Corporation Commission but decided to challenge Petersen for the assessor's office after speaking to Maricopa County Treasurer Royce Flora.
"The residents of Maricopa County deserve to have a choice when it comes to who their assessor is in 2020, and when the treasurer, Royce Flores, reached out to me and asked for me to consider running, I thought that was a good idea," Glassman said after submitting his campaign paperwork.
Glassman ran for an Arizona Corporation Commission seat in 2018. He placed a tight third for the two seats.
He also ran for Senate, challenging the late Sen. John McCain, in 2010.
In the meantime, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Petersen from the office he has held since 2013.
At this point, suspension is their only option, but there is talk of a law that would allow the board to expel Petersen.
