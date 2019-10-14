PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - County leaders launched an audit into Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen's office on Monday as they explore legal options to remove him from office.
[VIDEO: Internal audit ordered for Maricopa County Assessor's Office]
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors sought legal advice on Petersen, who was arrested last week on dozens of charges related to an illegal adoption scheme.
Following a closed-door meeting with attorneys, Board Chairman Bill Gates announced an audit of the office Petersen has held since 2013.
[READ: Couple shares their own Paul Petersen adoption horror story]
Gates said the audit is being done to make sure Petersen, who faces human smuggling and other charges, didn't use public resources in the alleged crimes.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Paul D. Petersen charged adoptive families $35K in fraud scheme, investigators say]
Since Petersen is an elected official, the board can not easily fire or remove him from office.
[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Adoption fraud investigation]
Last week, the entire five-member board called on Petersen to resign.
Petersen has not stepped down and continues to collect on his annual salary of $76,600 while he remains in federal custody.
Federal authorities confirmed that he is being held in the Valley, and they expect to move Petersen to Arkansas, where he also faces charges.