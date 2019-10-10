PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It appears Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen’s adoption business could have been stopped in its tracks way back in 2006.
That’s when an adoption was almost canceled because a judge raised concerns about Petersen’s adoption method.
According to court documents, in 2006, a couple from Phoenix attempted to adopt a Marshallese child, in which Petersen arranged for the birth mother to come to Mesa to give birth. He claimed he knew the women through an acquaintance in the Marshall Islands since he spent time there doing missionary work for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In the court documents, the couple claims they paid for the newborn boy’s hospital bills and labs after he was born prematurely and with syphilis.
He lived with the couple for six months, during which the birth mother was sent home.
Shortly after, the couple attempted to file for adoption, but their petition was rejected.
The reason was a Maricopa County Superior Court judge had concerns about the legality of Petersen’s adoption process.
It was mainly because the operation violated a treaty, banning Marshallese women from coming to the U.S. just for adoption.
Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Brian Rees stopped Petersen in his tracks.
But the couple appealed it on the basis that the newborn staying with them was in the boy’s best interest.
Arizona Court of Appeals Judge Ann Timmer agreed, and the decision was reversed, allowing the couple to adopt the baby and for Petersen to continue his practice.