PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen has pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 19 federal charges related to his alleged involvement in an international adoption fraud ring.
Petersen entered the plea during a court hearing in Arkansas on Tuesday.
His bond was set at $100,000. Upon his release, he will be allowed to return to Arizona, but will be required to wear an ankle monitor.
His plea comes just one day after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to suspend Petersen for 120 days without pay.
Petersen was arrested in October.
He's accused of running a human smuggling scheme involving pregnant women from the Marshall Islands who were brought to the U.S. to give birth for adoptions.
The women were crammed into homes owned or rented by Petersen, sometimes with little to no prenatal care, authorities have said in court documents.
The paperwork indicates Petersen has been involved in adoptions with Marshallese babies as far back as 2005.
Petersen faces charges in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah including human smuggling, sale of a child, fraud, forgery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Petersen was appointed to the position of county assessor in 2013, won a special election in 2014, and was re-elected in 2016. The county assessor is in charge of property valuation.