10-year-old Mesa girl sells hair ties to donate meals to healthcare workers

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 10-year-old girl in Mesa started making hair ties to raise money for nurses and doctors working in hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We started just raising money, and then with the money we got from there, we started just buying the meals," said Reagan Kooiman. "And we didn't really know how much we would need to get, but we got a lot more than what we expected."
Reagan said within two weeks, she raised $868 and six different restaurants stepped up, like BoSa Donuts, Little Caesars, Long Wongs, Chick Fil A, Nektar Juice Bar and Rita's Burritos.
"It was really nice. Rita's Burritos actually delivered it to the hospital, which was really nice of them," Reagan said.
Reagan's mom is a teacher, and one of her student's father's recently died from COVID-19. In his honor, Rita's Burritos were donated to Chandler Regional Hospital. Plus, Reagan's grandfather was also hospitalized with the virus.
So far, Reagan has delivered six to seven meals to hospitals just by selling her hair ties.
People can either make a monetary donation or buy a pack of ten hair ties for $8, one hair tie for $1 or a headband for $3.
"Thank you for helping everyone out during the pandemic," Reagan said.
You can donate to Nicole-Kooiman on Venmo, or buy hair ties through this form.