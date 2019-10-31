LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff Office have issued a warning about possibly contaminated candy being distributed on Halloween night.
Maricopa County Sheriff Office Sgt. Calbert Gillett says they received two reports of contaminated candy from the Litchfield Park area Thursday night. The candy appears to be homemade, Gillett said.
"We ask that you be vigilant no matter the area you are taking part in Halloween activities," Gillett said. "We will be conducting further investigation into this matter."
It is unclear whether any children ate the contaminated candy, or what the candy may be contaminated with exactly.
MCSO officials are encouraging parents to please check all candy before consumption for the safety of the community.
Please, report any suspicious items found to your local law enforcement agency.
