PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix construction worker had to be rescued after partial wall collapse trapped him on some scaffolding.
It happened at a construction site near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road around noon on Friday.
Phoenix firefighters were able to free the worker and bring him to safety.
