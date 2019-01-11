PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix construction worker had to be rescued after a part of his scaffolding cable snapped injuring him high in his lofty work area on the side of a one story building.
It happened at a construction site near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road around noon on Friday.
According to Phoenix Fire Dept. officials, the man was adjusting the tension cable of his scaffolding rigging when the cable snapped. The end of the cable hit the man in the abdomen, said fire officials.
The man was taken down and transported to a nearby trauma hospital. There were no other reported injuries.
