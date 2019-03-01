PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix firefighters were able to rescue a man who fell head-first into a trench near Sky Harbor Airport.
The construction worker, believed to be in his 40s, toppled into the open trench at a construction site on Friday afternoon.
Phoenix fire spokesman Capt. Danny Giles said the accident happened at the site near Sky Harbor Boulevard at around 2:15 p.m.
Giles said the man somehow fell head-first into the 20-foot-deep trench. It is unclear how the man fell into the trench.
The man suffered a possible broken wrist and was taken to the hospital to be checked out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.