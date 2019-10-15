GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An accident has left a construction worker dead at a safety training center in Gilbert.
According to police, emergency responders were called out on Monday morning to the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility on Power Road near Pecos Road.
A piece of construction equipment had tipped over.
Crews tried to save 70-year-old Mario Torres Padilla, but he died at the scene.
Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the accident.
This is the first "major incident" at the construction site since work started back in June, police said.
The Town of Gilbert expressed its condolences to Padilla's family and co-workers. The construction company did the same.
"Everyone at the Sun Valley family is heartbroken with the passing of Mario Torres. He was a dedicated employee for over 20 years and more than that a mentor and friend to all he worked with. We are all keeping Mario’s family in our prayers," said Todd Baum, president of Sun Valley Mansonry.
