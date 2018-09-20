Motorists traveling on 59th Avenue south of Interstate 10 may have to consider taking alternative routes as workers build 2.5-mile frontage roads.
Officials said that work is starting on 59th Avenue between Roosevelt Street and Lower Buckeye Road in west Phoenix as part of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway construction.
“With various traffic shifts and lane restrictions planned along 59th Avenue for this construction, motorists should consider alternate routes such as 51st and 67th avenues,” a press release from Arizona Department of Transportation read.
The new roads will help maintain north and southbound access to business and residences adjacent to the freeway.
During construction, ADOT encourages motorists to slow down, obey speed limits and allow for extra time for travel.
