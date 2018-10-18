PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Construction on an upscale hotel in downtown Phoenix has begun and is set to open in late 2019.
The Cambria Hotel, which is being built near 3rd and Portland streets, will be a seven story, 127-room building with a rooftop pool, according to a press release.
Plans also include a ground floor cafe and restaurant which will be open to both guests and locals.
The new hotel is just south of the Interstate 10 on-ramp and in the Roosevelt Row Arts District.
There are plans to commission artists to create exterior murals and a sculptural shade structure.
