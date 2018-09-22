PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- “Paul Gosar isn’t doing anything to help rural America.”
Those are words you hear in the latest political campaign video to hit the airwaves. You never know what’s happening behind closed doors, until a family does this.
“My name is Tim Gosar, David Gosar, Grace Gosar, Joan Gosar, Gaston Gosar, Jennifer Gosar,” you hear in the ad.
“I endorse Dr. Brill. Dr. Brill. Dr. Brill whole-heartedly,” the siblings say at the end of the ad.
Congressman Paul Gosar's own siblings publicly endorsing his democratic opponent Dr. David Brill, claiming their brother does not care about the people he represents in Arizona, and hasn't fought for things like social security and better access to healthcare.
But Saturday morning Paul Gosar fought back.
In a series of tweets he wrote:
"These disgruntled Hillary supporters are related by blood to me but like leftists everywhere they put political ideology before family. Stalin would be proud."
In another tweet he wrote:
"You can’t pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives and my family is no different...to the six angry democrat Gosars- see you at Mom and Dad's house".
Arizona’s Family spoke to Dr. David Brill about his decision to use Gosar's family members for his campaign, and how he would feel if the tables were turned.
“Well it did hit with more of a splash than I expected,” said Brill.
He said his siblings would never feel the need to do this to him, but he said the Gosar's wanted this.
“Whatever it takes to get their voices heard because they disagree with their brother on where the country should be heading and how,” said Brill.
Brill said there are more videos they made with the Gosar siblings, and they're deciding if they should release them in the coming days.
As for Congressman Paul Gosar, Arizona’s Family has reached out to him and his campaign, but has not heard back.
