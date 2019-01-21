PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Will he or won't he run?
Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego says he is nearing a decision on a future Senate run.
"I'm still talking to my family, to a lot of my supporters and we'll be coming to a decision in the next couple of weeks," Gallego said Monday.
Gallego is one of several high profile Democrats eyeing a challenge to Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally.
Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods and former astronaut Mark Kelly are also looking at a run.
All three have met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, whose approval will play an import role in the future of the race.
"He knows Arizona is a swing state. He's talking to a couple of candidates here in Arizona. He is very realistic about what we need to do to win this state and I made a good argument I think why I'd be the best candidate should I decide to run," Gallego said.
