PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An officer-involved shooting occurred in Phoenix Christmas morning near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road around 1 a.m.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Andy Williams says it happened at a home when police received information there was a fight. Williams says they were told a 25-year-old man tried to run someone over with their car before fleeing the scene.
A member of the family called police. Family members were outside when the suspect returned to the scene. When police arrived, they saw the suspect drive over the sidewalk into the front yard towards the people standing in front of the house.
Williams says, the officer drew his weapon and fired, hitting the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment. They are in in stable condition. No other injuries are being reported.
It is unclear if the suspect was out of the car at the time of shooting or inside. The suspect's name hasn't been released. Police have not released the relationship the suspect has with the family.
This is an ongoing investigation. There will be some minor road closures according to Williams in the area as the investigation continues.
This is the 53rd officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix-area this year.