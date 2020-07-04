PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- People took to the streets of downtown Phoenix this Fourth of July to fight for various social issues making national headlines recently. The difference in beliefs led to a slight clash in front of the Arizona Capitol between two separate groups.

One march was for Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old soldier whose remains were found after she went missing from Fort Hood Texas in April.

The march was organized by The W.E. Rising Project, an organization that fights for systemic change through peaceful demonstrations.

Let it be known. The Black & Brown Communities move together, here in Phoenix. See yall at City Hall tomorrow#JusticeForVanessaGuillen #BlackAndBrownUnity #WeRisingPhx pic.twitter.com/tWzBABVVbu — The W.E. Rising Project (@WERisingProject) July 4, 2020

Arizona's Family crews were among the crowd and witnessed about 200 people in downtown Phoenix marching for Guillen and protesting against sexual assault victim-hood in the armed forces.

The marchers eventually started heading to the State Capitol, where a First Amendment rally was hosted by Daniel McCarthy for U.S. Senate was taking place, where some President Trump supporters were present. That's where a clash between some people from both events started to occur.

+2 Cops fired over photos of chokehold used on Elijah McClain One of the three white officers who stopped Elijah McClain has been fired over photos showing colleagues reenacting the chokehold used before the Black man died last year, according to documents from prosecutors.

Arizona's Family crews saw individuals from both groups yelling at each other outside the Arizona Capitol parking lot. Some could be heard shouting, "Black Lives Matter," while others were chanting, "All Lives Matter." Some people among both groups were armed with guns.

"I don't know if they [guns] were loaded. I don't know what the intention was," said Amber Fitzpatrick, a volunteer with Black Lives Matter.

The confrontation among the groups comes during a time of turmoil regarding recent deaths throughout the nation connected to police brutality.

"I definitely felt that the safety of individuals, the women, the children, the elderly, the people who weren't armed, I definitely feel like their security was threatened," Matt Papke, who attended the First Amendment Rally.

Eventually, tensions eased and both groups left the area peacefully.