PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to an emerging technology, a Phoenix woman has almost gotten her epileptic seizures to stop completely.
She has a computer and some electrodes implanted in her head and she says the new procedure has been life-changing.
Kate Snelson started having epileptic seizures before age three.
“[They were] uncontrollable,” she said. “And you want to control it and stop it but there's nothing you can do. It's scary."
Her doctors tried all sorts of medications. Sometimes they worked, and kept the seizures away for months, or even years. But they always came back.
“It almost seemed like my body got used to the medication and then it just faded,” Snelson said.
The next option would have been surgery, but Snelson's seizures were coming from the part of her brain that controls her communication. Doctors didn't want to risk her losing the ability to speak.
That made her the perfect candidate for responsive neurostimulation, or RNS. A tiny computer was embedded into her skull and two thin electrodes were placed into her brain to measure its activity.
“The computer learns to read what Kate's seizures look like and the moment that it detects that a seizure is beginning, it gives an electrical signal that breaks up and stops the seizure,” neurologist Dr. Angus Wilfong said.
In September she became only the second person at Phoenix Children's Hospital to have the procedure done, and the hospital was one of the first in the country to do it at all. Since her surgery, Snelson says she can't even feel the device inside her head.
“The scar you can see but my hair covers it,” She said.
And so far the device has been working. According to the information she downloads and transmits to a database, Snelson's had more than 1,600 seizures start. Thanks to RNS, however, she's only felt 14 of them. Dr. Wilfong is still tweaking the electric signal to get that statistic even better.
Now 19, Snelson can finally make plans to start driving again, and she's starting school in the fall to become a nurse.
“[It’s] amazing, not having to worry about it,” she said. “I mean, from having seizures from when you're two and a half to being over with at 18, it just changes your whole life."
