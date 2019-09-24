GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has filed a direct complaint against a bus driver accused of leaving an autistic teen on a school bus in Goodyear for more than two hours this summer.
The direct complaint summons Diana Salgado Gutierrez, 56, to appear in court Oct. 21 to face a charge of child abuse.
Gutierrez, 56, was employed by Precious Home Services near Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street in Goodyear. It's a day care program for disabled adults and children.
On July 9, police were called out to the facility in reference to a non-verbal, autistic 16-year-old boy who been left on a bus.
Police say that the bus driver, now identified as Gutierrez, picked up several students and took them to school that day.
Gutierrez parked the bus, but police say she "didn’t follow exit procedures, which would have included checking each row on the bus for passengers.
After more than two hours, the teen was located on the empty bus.
When detectives did a "reconstruction of events" after the incident, they determined that the temperature inside the bus was 128 degrees when the victim was located, according to the police report.
The report also states that "there was no air circulation for the victim," and that the victim "was non-verbal and was unable to scream for help."
The victim's mother told police the boy does not know how to remove a seat belt or open a bus door.
The boy was transported to the hospital for heat-related issues, but was later released.
According to the police report, Gutierrez admitted "she did not follow daycare policy and check the van/bus before getting off."
If Gutierrez does not appear in court on Oct. 21 as summoned, the County Attorney's Office says that she would be considered in contempt of court and a warrant would be issued for her arrest.