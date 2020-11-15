PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Keep your eye on the ball. Those are familiar words of wisdom to anyone who's ever teed it up.
But when Larry Celano's on the course, it's hard to take your eyes off 'The Seated Golfer.'
"People are amazed that he can hit the golf ball the way he does," says longtime friend Ernie Hunter. "I mean, seriously. A lot of people are like, 'wow, how is he doing that?’”
Because of a spinal cord injury, Celano never leaves what's called a single rider golf cart. It looks unconventional, even uncomfortable. Make no mistake though - this is pleasure, not pain. Nobody smiles out here more than the 51-year-old with a personalized logo.
"I'm happier now," says Celano. "It just gave me a whole new lease on life. thirty years I've been waiting for something to get out and practice and work at and give it your all."
In December of 1989, Celano, as part of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, was called to action for the U.S. invasion of Panama.
“And two days into the operation I got shot by accident by my roommate," he recalls.
Celano was accidentally shot three times. Shrapnel lodged in his spine, resulting in nerve damage and leaving him unable to walk.
“I woke up, and I was like, ‘where am I?’ And they told me to go back to sleep, you’re on your way back to America.”
The 21-year-old who grew up playing sports was awarded a purple heart, but given no answers on how to move forward.
"I was terrified," he says. "I mean, I was a paratrooper, I was invincible. And now I couldn't walk, so I felt lesser of a person. I was worried about people coming out and staring and laughing."
It's hard to imagine now. Celano's been to 19 Super Bowls. Hundreds of concerts. He skis. He's married, with three kids.
"So, yeah, I live," he laughs.
Somewhere along the way, Celano decided he was the same person, whether he could walk or not.
“But people don't see that," he says. "Because you're going to come by, you're going to go like that. And it's up to me to say, 'hey, how are you doing today?' When I do that, you'd be surprised, people, 'oh, hey, how you doing?' It changes their whole perspective of who I am, or even the disability community.”
Still, something was missing. Something Celano found a year-and-a-half ago at the U.S. Disabled Open.
"The morning of the first tournament, I just started crying," he says. "I called my dad and he's like, 'what's wrong, what's wrong? Are you alright?' It's like, 'yeah, dad. I waited 30 years for this day. I waited 30 years to play competitive, against similar people, and today's that day.'"
Celano finished second in the Seated Division that tournament, and went on to finish first for the season. Then, he joined the Veteran's Golf Association, and won his first tournament there. His dreams, literally, coming true.
"When I go to sleep now, that's what I'm seeing," he says. "I'm seeing those shots in my head.”
Celano started working with a personal trainer. A swing coach. The guy who once shot 127 now regularly shoots in the low 80's.
"When I golf, I just want people to see that I'm a golfer," he says. "I take pride in getting on that golf course now and going to play golf and not just to go chase the ball around anymore."
It took three decades to ignite, but there's no putting out this flame now. The passion burns too hot.
“How would I describe him?" asks Hunter. "Love for life, basically. Dude's phenomenal."
So when The Seated Golfer is on the course, forget keeping an eye on the ball. You can't take your eyes off Celano.