CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Air Force ached a Launch Services Agreement with Northrop Grumman Corporation, which is based in Virginia.
The money will help with the development of the OmegaATM rocket for the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program.
Testing on primary propulsion and structural parts of the rocket are already done. The propulsion system ground tests should be done by sometime next year, the company said.
The OmegA's intermediate variant rocket is expected to launch in 2021 and then its larger and heavier variant plans to lift off in 2024.
Northrop Grumman said it the OmegA will provide intermediate- to heavy-class launche services for the Department of Defense, civil government and commercial customers.
The OmegA rocket consists of first and second solid rocket stages and strap-on solid boosters manufactured by Northrop Grumman. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s RL10C engine powers the cryogenic liquid upper stage of the rocket.
We are honored that the @usairforce selected our #OmegaRocket for the next phase of the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) competition! Learn more about the award and the rocket here: https://t.co/QJEPDoeoVQ #NorthropGrumman pic.twitter.com/ex7xdBt877— Northrop Grumman (@northropgrumman) October 10, 2018
