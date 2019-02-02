SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A company that loaned dolphins to Dolphinaris Arizona announced Saturday they are terminating their contract after a fourth dolphin died at the facility in less than two years.
Hawaii-based Dolphin Quest released the following statement Saturday afternoon.
The Dolphin Quest team is heartbroken over the loss of our beloved Kai, a 22-year-old male dolphin, who died Thursday while in the care of Dolphinaris Arizona. The exact cause of death is unknown at this time pending the results of a post-mortem analysis.
Kai was on loan to Dolphinaris, located in Scottsdale, AZ, where he participated in educational and experiential learning programs for the public. As of yesterday, Dolphin Quest has formally terminated its animal loan agreement with Dolphinaris, and it is evaluating next steps for the remaining two Dolphin Quest animals.
“The safety and health of our animals is our top priority”, says Dr. Rae Stone, Co-founder of Dolphin Quest. “In spite of their best efforts, the animal health concerns have not been resolved at Dolphinaris. We have a senior marine mammal specialist from Dolphin Quest onsite at Dolphinaris who knows our remaining dolphins well and is closely monitoring them. They are bright, alert and in good condition at this time. We have contacted USDA and are working with them as we move forward.”
While we grieve for Kai and the other animal losses at Dolphinaris, we are focused now on the remaining dolphins and the best options for them.
This news comes after 22-year-old dolphin Kai was euthanized Thursday morning. Dolphinaris Arizona's general manager said Kai had been sick for two weeks. When his condition did not improve, the decision was made to "humanely euthanize" him.
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, which regulates the attraction, says they’re aware of the dolphin’s death, and are still working on next steps.
local organization Dolphin Free AZ protested outside Dolphinaris Saturday. More than 100 people attended the protest.
Kai is the fourth dolphin to have died at Dolphinaris in the past 18 months.
Jan. 31, 2019 -- Kai
Dec. 30, 2018 -- Khloe
May 22, 2018 --Alia
Sept. 23, 2017 -- Bodie
