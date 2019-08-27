MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There was no shortage of concern from the community after a Mesa teen with special needs had his blue adaptive bike stolen last week.
"You feel very violated, beyond just the aspect that they stole from me. Somebody was in my space," said Stephanie Rankin.
Stephanie's 14-year-old son Beorn came to love the used blue Rifton bike and used it as part of his physical therapy.
"It's that range of motion. We're not just sitting in a chair. His legs are moving. He's moving leg muscles. He's working core muscles, coordination," said Stephanie.
Of all the groups and individuals that asked how they could be assistance, one offer stood out.
Late last week, an AMS Vans employee came across the news story of the theft and noticed Beorn and Stephanie were driving one of their vehicles.
The employee alerted Charlie Treadwell, AMS Vans Chief Marketing Officer.
"Not only was it disheartening this happened in general, but it made it even more disappointing knowing it happened to one of our customers," said Treadwell. "One of AMS Vans' missions is to provide freedom and independence through mobility solutions – and for Bubba, it's his bike."
The company decided to buy Beorn a brand new replacement bike, custom ordered to fit his needs. This time, it will be painted lime green. It will be delivered in the next few weeks.
Stephanie hopes those who have been moved by her son's story will get involved in helping other kids like him.
If you’d like to donate, go to amsvans.com/bubba to learn more.