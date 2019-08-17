PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Arizona families are getting relief from the heat when they head out for fresh groceries.
Thanks to Valley of the Sun United Way, Food City and Lyft, families struggling to make ends meet or have reliable transportation can get $2.00 rides to the grocery store.
The goal is to give these less-fortunate families an air-conditioned, affordable ride to a place where they can buy healthy food.
"It's not just the resources of saving financially, but it's also that gift of time," said Jayson Matthew of Valley of the Sun United Way. "And to us, it's just a demonstration of hope to those families, and just letting them know we got them, and we've got their backs."
The program is made possible by donations. More are always welcomed. To help, go here.
