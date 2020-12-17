CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The community stepped up after a Chandler veterinary clinic was broken into Wednesday night and all that was stolen were toys from their toy drive donation box.
According to Sgt. Jason McClimans with the Chandler Police Department, officers were called to the Homeward Bound Spay and Neuter clinic near Pecos and McQueen roads Thursday morning when an employee arrived to work and found the front door shattered.
McClimans said all the toys from the clinic's Toys for Tots donation box were stolen and that nothing else was missing. Police say the suspect may have been caught on surveillance video and investigators are reviewing the footage to get a description of the suspect.
Jane Taunton, a part-time employee at the clinic, said they have been collecting toys for the Toys for Tots toy drive all month long.
On Thursday and Friday, the community sprang into action and helped replace many of the toys that were stolen. Not only did The Homeward Bound toy drive receive piles of toy donations, but people stopped in throughout the day with cash donations, goodies, and snacks for the staff, according to the toy drive organizer.
The organizer said the surge in donations made it the most successful toy drive ever!
There were no updates on whether or not a suspect had been arrested as of Friday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at (480) 782-4000.