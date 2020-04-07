PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Social distancing rules and a statewide stay-at-home order didn’t stop some people from showing their support for fallen Phoenix Police Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, his family and his law enforcement colleagues. Memorial services were held Tuesday and broadcast online by the Phoenix Police Department.

“As far as I’m concerned, any time we lose an officer, we’ve lost a good man,” said Barb Heller.

Heller held a sign outside St. Jerome Catholic Church, where the Carnicle family and close friends and colleagues remembered the law enforcement official who dedicated more than 30 years to serving the community.

“I don’t care if the world was in flames,” said Heller. “I’m the public. I’m who they’re out there doing this for.”

Carnicle was shot and killed on March 29 while responding to a domestic dispute.

“Just a very serious person with a big heart,” said Kimberly Stubbs, who knew Carnicle as a member of the church congregation.

Stubbs and her family stood outside and watched the ceremony online to show the Carnicles they care.

“It’s just hard knowing that we can’t be in there to help be with the family,” said Stubbs. “With the whole social distancing, it’s not as big as it should be for him.”

Gayla Hartle held a special flag showing she backs the blue. For her, the tribute is personal. Hartle has a son who is an officer.

“I’d be nowhere else,” said Hartle. “Everybody should be out here. We can keep our distance. I’ve been far away from people. We just need to show these police officers we support them.”

Community honors fallen Phoenix Police Commander Greg Carnicle Commander Greg Carnicle was a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

Phoenix police say once restrictions on gatherings are lifted, they intend to hold a ceremony for Commander Carnicle with full honors.