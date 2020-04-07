Keeping in line with social distance rules, a community came together to honor the Phoenix Police commander who was killed in the line of duty.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Social distancing rules and a statewide stay-at-home order didn’t stop some people from showing their support for fallen Phoenix Police Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, his family and his law enforcement colleagues. Memorial services were held Tuesday and broadcast online by the Phoenix Police Department.

“As far as I’m concerned, any time we lose an officer, we’ve lost a good man,” said Barb Heller.

police support

A community came together to honor fallen Phoenix Police Cmdr. Greg Carnicle.

Heller held a sign outside St. Jerome Catholic Church, where the Carnicle family and close friends and colleagues remembered the law enforcement official who dedicated more than 30 years to serving the community.

How you can help family of Phoenix police commander killed in the line of duty

“I don’t care if the world was in flames,” said Heller. “I’m the public. I’m who they’re out there doing this for.”

Carnicle was shot and killed on March 29 while responding to a domestic dispute.

Carnicle funeral

Carnicle was shot and killed on March 29 while responding to a domestic dispute.

“Just a very serious person with a big heart,” said Kimberly Stubbs, who knew Carnicle as a member of the church congregation.

Stubbs and her family stood outside and watched the ceremony online to show the Carnicles they care.

“It’s just hard knowing that we can’t be in there to help be with the family,” said Stubbs. “With the whole social distancing, it’s not as big as it should be for him.”

PHOTOS: Procession for Phoenix police Commander Greg Carnicle

A procession for Phoenix police Commander Greg Carnicle occurred on Tuesday morning. A funeral with family and close friends was held at an area church. 

1 of 34

Gayla Hartle held a special flag showing she backs the blue. For her, the tribute is personal. Hartle has a son who is an officer.

“I’d be nowhere else,” said Hartle. “Everybody should be out here. We can keep our distance. I’ve been far away from people. We just need to show these police officers we support them.”

Phoenix police say once restrictions on gatherings are lifted, they intend to hold a ceremony for Commander Carnicle with full honors.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you