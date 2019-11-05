PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Law enforcement and friends came out to honor Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer Gene Lee, who was killed last week by a jail inmate. There was a barbecue fundraiser held at the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association office in downtown Phoenix.
One of those who attended was MCSO detention officer Bobby Brown, who worked with Lee and was also a friend to him. He was the first to respond when trying to help Lee.
"I came to him right away after the situation happened and was there with him, my hand under his head, and I just wait for the medical staff to help him," said Brown.
With Lee's death being an ongoing investigation, Brown can't talk about exactly what happened, but he was at the fundraiser to support his friend's family.
"MCSO is a family. We look out for each other. We try to do our best and try to look out for each other," said Brown. "The community and each other."
Lee was the first MCSO detention officer killed on duty.
"This is a job that deserves far more respect and attention then they receive, and unfortunately, this tragedy will be one of those defining moments to remind people why they need to be more grateful for the sacrifice of those in this profession," said MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone.
There will be a car wash to benefit Lee's family on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Cobble Stone Auto Spa in Scottsdale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.