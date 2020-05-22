GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— Police in Glendale have identified two people possibly linked to a hit-and-run crash that killed a toddler.
Investigators said the boy, Carson, and his parents were on a family bike ride Thursday afternoon near 70th Avenue and Union Hills Drive when a Jeep struck the child and mother. That vehicle didn’t stop, police said.
A nurse who witnessed the crash ran to perform CPR on the child and then officers also performed CPR on him before he was airlifted to a hospital where he died. The mother was not severely injured.
Investigators said they located the Jeep a few blocks away from the crash scene and spoke to the people believed to be involved in the crash. Arrests are pending, following further investigative efforts. Police said there are no outstanding suspects.
More than a hundred people gathered Friday evening fro a vigil in Carson's memory. His dad called Carson "his little shadow."
3-year-old Carson was on a family bike ride being pulled in a trailer behind his dad when a Jeep hit him and then took off. A nurse heard it all happened and tried to perform CPR, but he unfortunately later passed away. A vigil in #Glendale starts at 8pm. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/jdKuc0LDVC— Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) May 23, 2020