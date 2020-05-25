PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - May is Building Safety Month and the City of Phoenix is taking up a huge remodel, bringing builders and contractors together to help a woman whose home was destroyed by a fire last fall.
Competing contractors are working together in what's become a real labor of love and they're doing it all for free. Don Councilor is the inspection field supervisor for the Phoenix Planning and Development Department and chair of the 40th annual International Code Council Safety Project. He walked us through the rebuild his team is hard at work on.
"The water heater used to sit in this corner of the kitchen. The homeowner, Mary, was concerned about a fire, so she hired an unlicensed contractor to change this out to an electric water heater," Councilor said.
Six hours later, it started a fire that spread through the walls and up to the roof. That was seven months ago.
"The fire department came and tore up my ceiling and kitchen. No electricity for seven months, no washing machine, no dryer," Mary said.
And no fridge.
"That's all we had, spoiled meat and stuff. It smells," she said.
Mary is 78 years old and because she didn't have any homeowners insurance when that unlicensed contractor's shoddy work sparked a fire, she was on her own to cover the damage and repairs.
"The community's uniting to help her out," Councilor said.
Councilor got area builders, contractors, framers and engineers to donate their materials and labor to volunteer to make Mary's house a home again.
"I think he's doing too much! I feel sorry for him. He's doing his job as well with the city and this is just extra, I just go, 'Oh my god,'" Mary said.
They worked together and got the electricity back on, and are redoing her water heater, the right way this time, installing a new air conditioner and fridge, fixing the roof and the drywall.
"It's really good. I can't believe they're doing so much!" Mary said.
They've still got a ways to go. Tim Gabel, with Gable Family Builders, says he's proud to be a part of it.
"It's such a great feeling to be able to help people. I also grew up in this neighborhood, went to Maryvale High, so I'm also giving something back to my community!" Gabel said.
Councilor couldn't agree more.
"In a time like this, especially with COVID- 19 going on, it's about believing in your community, knowing what your community can do with the help of some of these awesome builders and contractors, I couldn't have done it without them," Councilor said.
And he cannot stress enough just how important it is to make sure you use a licensed contractor so in case anything goes wrong like it did for Mary, you will be covered. While the Safety Month project is usually only a one month project, they're calling this the "Summer of Mary" because it'll likely take until July to get all this life-changing work done.
"You're better off hiring someone who's licensed and knows what they're doing, and is insured so they can help you. In this case, there was nothing," Councilor said.