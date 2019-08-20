FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends, family and a community are mourning the death of a ninth-grade student at Florence High School.
Officials say Dyrell Lopez was found unresponsive around 6 p.m. Monday near Orlando Street and Butte Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The cause of his death is unknown.
Students at Florence High School learned of his death on Tuesday morning. Florence Unified School District said many of the students had known Dyrell since elementary school.
There were several school psychologists at the high school on Tuesday to help students through this tragic event, FUSD said.
"Moving forward, our administrative team and our guidance counselors will be prepared to support students in the coming days and weeks," the district said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Dyrell Lopez as they grieve the loss of a son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend."