PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)-- New data from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office traffic stops shows racial bias is still affecting the outcome of these stops.
A new study conducted by the firm CNA Analytics found that Hispanic drivers were more likely to experience longer traffic stops, that Hispanic drivers were more likely to be issued a citation rather than a warning and that Hispanics were more likely to be arrested than a non-Hispanic during a traffic stop.
The data from more than 24,000 traffic stops between July 2017 and December 2018 comes because of court-ordered federal oversight.
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio was convicted of defying a judge’s order to stop his immigration sweeps, which were ruled unconstitutional. A federal judge found MCSO under Arpaio was racially profiling and violating the rights of Latinos.
"My big takeaway is that there's still bias, there's still racial profiling, and this is under Penzone's watch," said Salvador Reza, a community activist with Barrio Defense Committees.
Tuesday, MCSO participated in a community meeting in Maryvale, where a representative from CNA Analytics broke down the findings of the study. No one from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office would talk to Arizona’s Family to respond to the report.
But community activists say they're frustrated change hasn't come more quickly, and that more work needs to be done to train deputies.
"More training, which they say they're trying to do,” Reza said. “But basically, get rid of the bad apples."
