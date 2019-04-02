PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for a man accused of raping a woman in the back parking lot of an animal clinic last week.
Teresa Steen, owner of Amigo Animal Clinic near Cave Creek and Greenway roads said her veterinarian tech was attacked Thursday around 7 p.m. while walking to her car.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix animal clinic staffer says she was strangled, sexually assaulted]
Steen said her employee was the only employee leaving the office. Everyone else had left for the night.
"She walked out. She went to the passenger side door to put something into it to leave and that's when he came up from behind her," described Steen.
"It's a horrible thing," she said. "Your whole sense of safety is completely gone."
She wants more than anything for police to put the suspect in handcuffs.
Steen believes the rapist is the same man who exposed himself to kids earlier in the afternoon.
"There was a man standing over here at the day care fence with all the kids out there, had his pants around his ankles," said Steen.
The owner of the day care next door doesn't believe the kids or teachers saw him because the bushes were blocking him.
"She confronted him, (he) jumped the fence, and then ran in the alleyway," said Steen.
The vet tech reported what she saw to police and both she and Steen believe the suspect came back hours later out of revenge.
Police said she was choked unconscious and raped by the same man she saw earlier.
Steen is overwhelmed by the community support and said the animal clinic's male customers have been stopping by after the business closes to walk employees to their cars.
Steen said the suspect is a tan white man, appeared homeless, had scruffy, brown, shoulder-length hair with a beard, and had some sort of bicycle kid cart covered with a blue tarp attached to a Razor scooter.
The Phoenix Police Adult Sex Crimes unit is investigating but weren't able to confirm that suspect description.
A police sketch is expected to be released in a few days.
